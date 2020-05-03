Neil Christopher Sheldon
Service:Pending Celebration of Life
Name:Neil Christopher Sheldon 
Pronunciation: 
Age:54 
From:West Des Moines, IA 
Previous:Percival, IA 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:No Viewing or Visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:Special Olympics of Iowa 
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
Cemetery:Sidney, IA Cemetery 
Notes:Private Interment, Celebration of Life later in 2020 to be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com 