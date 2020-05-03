|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Neil Christopher Sheldon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|54
|From:
|West Des Moines, IA
|Previous:
|Percival, IA
|Day and Date:
|Later in 2020 to be announced
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|No Viewing or Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Special Olympics of Iowa
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Sidney, IA
|Cemetery:
|Sidney, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Private Interment, Celebration of Life later in 2020 to be announced. Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
