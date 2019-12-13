Service:Funeral 
Name:Nelda Ruhr
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Atlantic, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, December 17, 2019
Time:10:00 a.m.
Location:United Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:United Church of Christ
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, December 17, 2019 
Visitation Start:9:00 a.m. 
Visitation End:10:00 a.m.
Memorials:Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
Notes:Nelda June Ruhr, 92, of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, December 12 at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Nelda's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.