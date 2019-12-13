|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Nelda Ruhr
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Atlantic, IA
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 17, 2019
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|United Church of Christ, Atlantic, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|United Church of Christ
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, December 17, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|10:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|Memorials are suggested to the United Church of Christ
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
|Nelda June Ruhr, 92, of Atlantic, passed away Thursday, December 12 at Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Nelda's family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.