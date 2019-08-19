|Service:
|Celebration of Life Gathering
|Name:
|Nicki G. Markut
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|45
|From:
|Lincoln, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Gathering Location:
|Waverly Community Foundation Building, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly, Nebraska 68462
|Gathering Day and Date:
|Saturday, August 24, 2019
|Gathering Start:
|5:00 p.m. with a Eulogy at 6:00 p.m.
|Gathering End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Nicki's honor can be sent to Special Olympics of Nebraska at www.sone.org/get-involved/funds/waystogive.html or NSEA Children's Fund at http://nsea.org/childrensfund.
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Private Family Inurnment:
|Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
|Notes:
Nicki passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at The Monarch Hospice House in Lincoln, Nebraska
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.