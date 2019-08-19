Nicki Markut
Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Nicki G. Markut
Pronunciation: 
Age:45
From:Lincoln, Nebraska
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Gathering Location:Waverly Community Foundation Building, 11120 N. 141st St., Waverly, Nebraska 68462 
Gathering Day and Date:Saturday, August 24, 2019
Gathering Start:5:00 p.m. with a Eulogy at 6:00 p.m.
Gathering End:7:00 p.m. 
Memorials:In Nicki's honor can be sent to Special Olympics of Nebraska at www.sone.org/get-involved/funds/waystogive.html or NSEA Children's Fund at http://nsea.org/childrensfund
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Private Family Inurnment:Rose Hill Cemetery in Shenandoah
Notes:

Nicki passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at The Monarch Hospice House in Lincoln, Nebraska

