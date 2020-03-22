Norma Glass
Service:Memorial service at a later date
Name:Norma Glass
Age:75
From:Lenox, Iowa
Previous:Conway and Sharpsburg, Iowa
Memorials:May be directed to the family for a memorial to be established
Funeral Home:Cummings Family Funeral Home -- Bedford
