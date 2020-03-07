Norman G. Casteel, 98, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial
Name:Norman G. Casteel
Age:98
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Essex and Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date:Saturday, March 14, 2020 
Time:11:00 AM 
Essex Presbyterian Church - Essex, Iowa

Visitation Location:Essex Presbyterian Church - Essex, Iowa 
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, March 14, 2020 
Visitation Start:9:30 AM 
Visitation End:11:00 AM 
Memorials:Directed to the Essex Presbyterian Church
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
Inurnment:Essex Cemetery with Military Honors
Notes:Norman passed away at his Shenandoah home on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com