Norman G. Casteel, 98, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial
|Name:
|Norman G. Casteel
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|98
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Essex and Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
Essex Presbyterian Church - Essex, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Essex Presbyterian Church - Essex, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, March 14, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:30 AM
|Visitation End:
|11:00 AM
|Memorials:
|Directed to the Essex Presbyterian Church
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Inurnment:
|Essex Cemetery with Military Honors
|Notes:
|Norman passed away at his Shenandoah home on Thursday evening, March 5, 2020. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
