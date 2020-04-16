|Service:
|Private family funeral
|Name:
|Pat Eyler
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Carson, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, April 20, 2020 (funeral maybe viewed online live on the Loess Hills Funeral Home Facebook page)
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Location:
|OPEN VISITATION - Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, April 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Family will direct memorials
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
|Cemetery:
|Carson Cemetery
|Notes:
Federal and State guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Please call the funeral home if there are any questions. Pat passed away April 14, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Pat Eyler, 64, Carson, IA
Loess Hills Funeral Homes
