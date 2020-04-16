Pat Eyler
Service:Private family funeral
Name:Pat Eyler
Pronunciation: 
Age:64
From:Carson, IA
Previous: 
Day and Date:Monday, April 20, 2020  (funeral maybe viewed online live on the Loess Hills Funeral Home Facebook page)
Time:10:30 AM
Location:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Location:OPEN VISITATION - Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Visitation Day and Date:Sunday, April 19, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 PM
Visitation End:5:00 PM
Memorials:Family will direct memorials
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Carson
Cemetery:Carson Cemetery
Notes:

Federal and State guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Please call the funeral home if there are any questions. Pat passed away April 14, 2020 in Omaha, NE. Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com