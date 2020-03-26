Pat Hanson
Name: Pat Hanson
Age: 96
From: Braddyville, Iowa
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Pat passed away at her residence in Braddyville Thursday, March 26, 2020.Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

