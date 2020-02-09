Service:Celebration of Life 
Name:Pat Hoffman
Pronunciation: 
Age:84
From:Oakland, Iowa
Previous: Creston, Iowa
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 11, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, February 10, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m. with family receiving friends
Memorials:the Open Door Mission of Omaha
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Cemetery:Harmony Cemetery northwest of Shannon City, Iowa
Notes:

Open visitation will be from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Monday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston.

http://www.powersfh.com/