Paul "Buzz" Weaver, Jr, 89, of Alamosa, Colorado

|Celebration of Life:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Paul "Buzz" Weaver, Jr
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Alamosa, Colorado
|Previous:
|Rural Imogene, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Time:
|1:30 PM
|Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|
|Visitation Day and Date:
|
|Visitation Start:
|
|Visitation End:
|
|Memorials Directed To:
|People For Paws
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Monroe Township Cemetery - Imogene
|Notes:
|Paul passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020 in Parker, Colorado. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com