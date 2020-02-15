Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Paul Herr
Pronunciation:Hair
Age:64
From:Greenfield, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, February 21, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle
Visitation Location:Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, February 20, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:American Cancer Society
Funeral Home:Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield
Notes:Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.