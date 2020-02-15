Service: Celebration of Life Service
Name: Paul Herr
Pronunciation: like Hair
Age: 64
From: Greenfield
Previous: 
Day and Date: Friday, February 21, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m.
Location: Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle
Visitation Location:Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle
Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, February 20, 2020
Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m.
Visitation End: 7:00 p.m.
Memorials: American Cancer Society
Funeral Home: Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield
Notes: Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.