|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Paul Herr
|Pronunciation:
|like Hair
|Age:
|64
|From:
|Greenfield
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 21, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle
|Visitation Location:
|Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 20, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|American Cancer Society
|Funeral Home:
|Steen Funeral Home in Greenfield
|Notes:
|Online condolences may be left to the family at www.steenfunerals.com.
Paul Herr, 64, of Greenfield
Steen Funeral Homes
