|Service:
|Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites
|Name:
|Paul M. Russell
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Red Oak
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 29, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|A memorial is being established in Paul's memory.
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Mamre Cemetery, Stanton
|Notes:
Family and friends should meet at the cemetery by 11:00 for the service. Memorial Gathering and Luncheon will follow the service at the Montgomery County Historical Society from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com
Paul M. Russell, 89, of Red Oak, IA
Sellergren Lindell DeMarce Funeral Home
