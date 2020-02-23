Paul M. Russell, 89, Red Oak, IA
Service:Memorial Graveside Service with Military Rites
Name:Paul M. Russell 
Pronunciation: 
Age:89 
From:Red Oak 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 29, 2020 
Time:11:00 a.m. 
Location:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton, IA 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:A memorial is being established in Paul's memory. 
Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak 
Cemetery:Mamre Cemetery, Stanton 
Notes:

Family and friends should meet at the cemetery by 11:00 for the service. Memorial Gathering and Luncheon will follow the service at the Montgomery County Historical Society from 12:00 noon until 2:00 p.m.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com