Paul Aust
Service:Memorial Mass
Name:Paul Otto Aust
Pronunciation: 
Age:55
From:Bowdon, Georgia
Previous:Shenandoah, Iowa 
Day and Date:Friday, August 9, 2019
Time:6:00 p.m.
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, August 9, 2019 
Visitation Start:Following the memorial mass in the Parish Hall
Visitation End: 
Memorials:National Ataxia Foundation
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial: 
Notes:

Paul passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.