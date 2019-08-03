|Service:
|Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Paul Otto Aust
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Bowdon, Georgia
|Previous:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Friday, August 9, 2019
|Time:
|6:00 p.m.
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, August 9, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|Following the memorial mass in the Parish Hall
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|National Ataxia Foundation
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Notes:
Paul passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Georgia.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.