|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Paula Rech
|Pronunciation:
|wreck
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Malvern, IA
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, September 4, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Church - Glenwood, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, September 3, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|7:00 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Mosaic Village - Axtell, NE
|Funeral Home:
|Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
|Cemetery:
|Malvern, Iowa Cemetery
|Notes:
Condolences may be shared on her tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com