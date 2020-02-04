Pearl E. Beier, 82, of Ogden, Iowa
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Pearl E. Beier
Pronunciation:Buyer
Age:82
From:Ogden, Iowa
Previous:Shenandoah and Essex 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 8, 2020 
Time:10:00 AM 
Location:St. Mary's Catholic Church - Shenandoah 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 7, 2020
Visitation:5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
Recitation of Rosary:7:00 PM at funeral home
Memorial:A memorial is being established in Pearl's name.  Pearl loved flowers, so the family is encouraging everyone who wants to honor her to purchase flowers in her memory for the service.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Pearl passed away on Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 at Accura Health in Ogden. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com