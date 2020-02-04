Pearl E. Beier, 82, of Ogden, Iowa

|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Pearl E. Beier
|Pronunciation:
|Buyer
|Age:
|82
|From:
|Ogden, Iowa
|Previous:
|Shenandoah and Essex
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, February 8, 2020
|Time:
|10:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Mary's Catholic Church - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 7, 2020
|Visitation:
|5:00 PM to 7:00 PM
|Recitation of Rosary:
|7:00 PM at funeral home
|Memorial:
|A memorial is being established in Pearl's name. Pearl loved flowers, so the family is encouraging everyone who wants to honor her to purchase flowers in her memory for the service.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Pearl passed away on Saturday afternoon, February 1, 2020 at Accura Health in Ogden. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com