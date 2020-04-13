Pearl M. Stambaugh, 79, of Clarinda, Iowa

|Service:
|Graveside Funeral
|Name:
|Pearl M. Stambaugh
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Previous:
|Rural Shenandoah, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, April 18, 2020
|Time:
|1:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Oak Grove Cemetery - Clarinda, Iowa
|Open Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Friday and Saturday, April 16 - 18
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM Thursday and Friday - 10:30 AM Saturday
|Visitation End:
|5:00 PM Thursday and Friday - 12:15 PM Saturday
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA
|Cemetery:
|Oak Grove Cemetery - Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
|Pearl passed away on March 14, 2020 in Bedford, IA Open viewing and registration will take place Thursday through Saturday. We will be limiting visitors for viewing and for the graveside service to no more than 10 people in a group as mandated during the Covid 19 pandemic. A full memorial service for all relatives and friends will be held after the pandemic is resolved. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: www.swimemorial.com
