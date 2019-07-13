Pearl Mailander
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial Mass
Name:Pearl Mailander
Age:99
From:Atlantic, Iowa
Previous:Wiota, Iowa area
Day and Date:Thursday, July 18, 2019
Time:11 a.m.
Location:Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Visitation Location:Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, July 18, 2019
Visitation Start:10 a.m.
Visitation End:11 a.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to your preferred charity
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Service
Cemetery:

Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.  

Notes:

Pearl Margaret Mailander, 99, a lifelong resident of Cass County, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pearl’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com