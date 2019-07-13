|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial Mass
|Name:
|Pearl Mailander
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|99
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Wiota, Iowa area
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 18, 2019
|Time:
|11 a.m.
|Location:
|Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
|Visitation Location:
|Saints Peter & Paul Catholic Church
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, July 18, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11 a.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorials to your preferred charity
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Service
|Cemetery:
Burial will be in the SS Peter and Paul Catholic Cemetery at a later date.
|Notes:
Pearl Margaret Mailander, 99, a lifelong resident of Cass County, died Friday, July 12, 2019, at Heritage House in Atlantic.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Pearl’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.