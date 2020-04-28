|Service:
|Private Family
|Name:
|Peggy Roland
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Corning, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Washington School in Atlantic - Drive Through Visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, May 1, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|11 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In honor of Peggy’s 40 years of teaching the family asks you consider a donation of school supplies. These can be brought to either the open or drive thru visitation.
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Atlantic Cemetery
|Notes:
Peggy Roland, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Atlantic Specialty Care in Atlantic.
Open visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., Thursday, April 30, 2020, at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. A private family service will he held with burial at the Atlantic Cemetery.
A drive through visitation at Washington Elementary School, 500 East 14th Street, Atlantic, will begin at 11:00 a.m., Friday, May 1st. (Peggy always insisted that her funeral was to be held at 11 a.m. so that teachers could get the whole day off!) We ask that you approach the school from the east using Olive and 14th Streets. You will enter the first driveway and proceed west in the same flow of traffic that is observed during normal school pickup and dropoff. PLEASE DO NOT LEAVE YOUR CARS. The family will be outside to greet you from a proper distance. When exiting the school please turn right heading west on 14th Street. We ask that you sign the guest register at open visitation or at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Peggy’s family and her arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
