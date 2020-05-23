|Service:
|Funeral Services Pending
|Name:
|Peggy S. Bryant
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|61
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|People For Paws - Shenandoah
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Baker Cemetery
|Notes:
|Peggy passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
