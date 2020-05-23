Service:Funeral Services Pending
Name:Peggy S. Bryant
Pronunciation: 
Age:61
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials:People For Paws - Shenandoah
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Cemetery:Baker Cemetery 
Notes:Peggy passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at her Shenandoah home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com