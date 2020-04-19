Peggy S. Wilson, 62, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Memorial at a Later Date
|Name:
|Peggy S. Wilson
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|62
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|In lieu of Flowers directed to the Family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Inurnment At Later Date:
|Oak Grove Cemetery - Clarinda, Iowa
|Notes:
|Peggy passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Shenandoah. A memorial service will be held once the Covid 19 pandemic restrictions are lifted. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com
