Peggy S. Wilson, 62, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Memorial at a Later Date
Memorials:In lieu of Flowers directed to the Family.
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
Inurnment At Later Date:Oak Grove Cemetery - Clarinda, Iowa
Notes:Peggy passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at her home in Shenandoah.  A memorial service will be held once the Covid  19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.  Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com