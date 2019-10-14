Service:Celebration of Life Gathering
Name:Peter Lamprecht
Pronunciation: 
Age:66
From:Red Oak, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Red Oak Depot
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, October 19, 2019
Visitation Start:5 PM
Visitation End:10 PM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa is assisting the family with cremation services
Cemetery: 
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com