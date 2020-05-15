|Service:
Funeral Service & Military Rites
|Name:
|Philip "Flip" Seddon
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|71
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 23, 2020
|Time:
|4 p.m. (Since a funeral service is a spiritual gathering there is no limit on number of persons allowed to attend; social distancing is to be followed.)
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Saturday, May 23, 2020, prior to funeral service
|Visitation Start:
|2 p.m. (10 person at a time limit prior to funeral)
|Visitation End:
|Just prior to the 4 p.m. service
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Philip "Flip" Seddon, 71, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.
A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23rd at Roland Funeral Home, with Pastor Ben Winford of the New Life Church officiating. Philip’s service to his country will be honored by the Atlantic Color Guard following the service. There are no restrictions on the number of people that can attend the service because it is a spiritual gathering but social distancing guidelines are to be followed.
Visitation with the family present will he held prior to the service on Saturday, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Due to current restrictions a 10 person at a time limit will be followed at the visitation time.
Roland Funeral Service is caring for Philip's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Philip "Flip" Seddon, 71, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.