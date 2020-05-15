Philip "Flip" Seddond
Funeral Service & Military Rites

Name:Philip "Flip" Seddon
Age:71
From:Atlantic, Iowa 
Day and Date:Saturday, May 23, 2020
Time: 4 p.m. (Since a funeral service is a spiritual gathering there is no limit on number of persons allowed to attend; social distancing is to be followed.)
Location: Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
 Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic

Visitation Day and Date: Saturday, May 23, 2020, prior to funeral service
Visitation Start: 2 p.m.  (10 person at a time limit prior to funeral)
Visitation End: Just prior to the 4 p.m. service
Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home 
Philip "Flip" Seddon, 71, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home.

A Celebration of Life Memorial service will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, May 23rd at Roland Funeral Home, with Pastor Ben Winford of the New Life Church officiating.  Philip’s service to his country will be honored by the Atlantic Color Guard following the service.  There are no restrictions on the number of people that can attend the service because it is a spiritual gathering but social distancing guidelines are to be followed.

Visitation with the family present will he held prior to the service on Saturday, starting at 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.  Due to current restrictions a 10 person at a time limit will be followed at the visitation time.

Roland Funeral Service is caring for Philip's family and his arrangements.  Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.