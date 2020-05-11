Phillip King
Buy Now
Service: Memorial Service
Name: Phillip Eugene King
Pronunciation: 
Age: 72
From: Bedford, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date: Saturday, May 16, 2020
Time: 2:00 P.M. 
Location: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home, Grant City, MO 
Visitation Location: No visitation
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home: Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
Cemetery: Rose hill Cemetery, Blockton, IA
Notes:200 South Front Street, Grant City, MO