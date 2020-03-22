Service: Pending Memorial
Name: Phillip Updike
Pronunciation: 
Age: 83
From: Eufaula, Oklahoma
Previous: Red Oak and Clarinda
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location: 
Visitation Day and Date: 
Visitation Start: 
Visitation End: 
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa
Cemetery: Clarinda Cemetery
Notes:

Phillip died at his residence in Eufaula, Oklahoma, Sunday, March 22, 2020. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324