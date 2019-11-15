Service:Funeral
Name:Phyllis J. Rowan
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Coin, Iowa
Day and Date:Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Location:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
Visitation Date:Wednesday, November 20, 2019
Visitation Start:10:00 a.m.
Visitation End:11:00 a.m.
Memorials:To The Family
Funeral Home:Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
Burial:Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, Iowa
Notes:

Phyllis passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa

Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.