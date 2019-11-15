|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Phyllis J. Rowan
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|88
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Coin, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, November 20, 2019
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home in Shenandoah
|Visitation Date:
|Wednesday, November 20, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|10:00 a.m.
|Visitation End:
|11:00 a.m.
|Memorials:
|To The Family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Elmwood Cemetery in Coin, Iowa
|Notes:
Phyllis passed away on Friday, November 15, 2019 at the Elm Heights Care Center in Shenandoah, Iowa
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.