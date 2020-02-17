|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Phyllis "Sam" Willhoyte
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, February 21, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 PM
|Location:
|First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main Street, Maryville, MO.
|Visitation Location:
|First United Methodist Church, Maryville
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Friday, February 21, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Memorials can be directed to First United Methodist Church, Maryville.
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville, MO
|Notes:
|Sam Willhoyte passed away Monday, February 17, 2020 at the Maryville Living Center. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Phyllis J. "Sam" Willhoyte, 92, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
