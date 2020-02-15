|Service:
|Funeral
|Name:
|Phyllis Kuhl
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|92
|From:
|Pacific Junction, Iowa
|Previous:
|Thurman, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, February 20, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, February 19, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Iowa Mennonite Disaster Service; 2902 305th St. Parnell, IA 52325 or to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
|Notes:
|www.petersonmortuaryinc.com
Phyllis Kuhl, 92 of Pacific Junction, Iowa
Peterson Mortuary--Glenwood
