Service:Funeral
Name:Phyllis Kuhl
Pronunciation: 
Age:92
From:Pacific Junction, Iowa
Previous:Thurman, Iowa
Day and Date:Thursday, February 20, 2020
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday, February 19, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:Iowa Mennonite Disaster Service; 2902 305th St. Parnell, IA 52325 or to the family.
Funeral Home:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa
Cemetery:Glenwood Cemetery, Glenwood, Iowa
Notes: www.petersonmortuaryinc.com