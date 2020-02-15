|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Phyllis Laughlin
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|79
|From:
|Corning, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ February 18, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 AM
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|St. Patrick Parish Center
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday ~ February 18, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|9:00 AM
|Visitation End:
|10:45 AM
|Memorials:
|May be given in her name.
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox & Clarinda
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
Phyllis passed away Friday evening at the Corning Hospital.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Phyllis Laughlin, age 79, of Corning, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.