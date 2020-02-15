Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Phyllis Laughlin
Pronunciation: 
Age:79
From:Corning, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Time:11:00 AM
Location:St. Patrick Catholic Church, Corning, Iowa
Visitation Location:St. Patrick Parish Center
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 18, 2020
Visitation Start:9:00 AM
Visitation End:10:45 AM
Memorials:May be given in her name
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox & Clarinda
Cemetery: 
Notes:

Phyllis passed away Friday evening at the Corning Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

