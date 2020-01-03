|Service:
|Celebration of Life Service
|Name:
|Randy Raney
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|63
|From:
|Bloomfield, IA
|Previous:
|Villisca, IA
|Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 9, 2020
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, IA
|Visitation Location:
|Mamrelund Lutheran Church, Stanton, IA
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, January 9, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|1:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|2:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|Davis Center, Bloomfield, IA
|Funeral Home:
|Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak
|Cemetery:
|Arlington Cemetery, rural Villisca, IA
|Notes:
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.sldfuneralhome.com