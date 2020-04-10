|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Reba "Jean" Polsley
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|87
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Coin, IA
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|May be directed to the family
|Funeral Home:
|Hackett-Livingston Funeral Home of Shenandoah
|Private Family Burial:
|Elmwood Cemetery ~ Coin, IA
|Notes:
Jean passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at the Parkdale Manor Nursing Home in Maryville.
Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at www.hackettlivingston.com.
