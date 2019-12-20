Rhonda K. (Mohler) Marriott, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life Visitation
Name:Rhonda K. (Mohler) Marriott
Pronunciation:Mole-er  and Merit
Age:55
From:Shenandoah, Iowa
Previous:Clarinda, Iowa 
Day and Date: 
Time: 
Location: 
Visitation Location:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Visitation Day and Date:Monday, December 23, 2019 
Visitation Start:12:30 PM 
Visitation End:2:00 PM 
Memorials in lieu of flowers:Page County Relay For Life
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
Burial:Private Burial Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa 
Notes:Rhonda passed away on Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at her Shenandoah Home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com