Rhonda K. (Mohler) Marriott, 55, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Rhonda K. (Mohler) Marriott
|Pronunciation:
|Mole-er and Merit
|Age:
|55
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|
|Time:
|
|Location:
|
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, December 23, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|12:30 PM
|Visitation End:
|2:00 PM
|Memorials in lieu of flowers:
|Page County Relay For Life
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Private Burial Rose Hill Cemetery - Shenandoah, Iowa
|Notes:
|Rhonda passed away on Friday morning, December 20, 2019 at her Shenandoah Home. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com