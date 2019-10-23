Rhonda M. Gray, 60, of Shenandoah, Iowa

|Service:
|Memorial Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Rhonda M. Gray
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|60
|From:
|Shenandoah, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, October 28, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 AM
|Location:
|First Baptist Church - Shenandoah
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Directed to the family.
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service in Shenandoah
|Cemetery:
|Notes:
|Rhonda unexpectedly passed away at her home on Monday, October 21, 2019. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com