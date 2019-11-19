|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Richard "Butch" Miller
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|80
|From:
|Creston, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, November 22, 2019
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Holy Spirit Catholic Church ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, November 21, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In Lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later time
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home - Creston
|Cemetery:
|Calvary Cemetery ~ Creston, Iowa
|Notes:
Visitation will be open from 2:00 - 7:00 Thursday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston with a rosary service to begin at 7:00 Thursday.