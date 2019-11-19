Richard "Butch" Miller
Service:Mass of Christian Burial
Name:Richard "Butch" Miller
Pronunciation: 
Age:80
From:Creston, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, November 22, 2019
Time:10:30 a.m.
Location:Holy Spirit Catholic Church ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Creston, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, November 21, 2019
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In Lieu of flowers, Memorials are suggested to the family to be determined at a later time
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Creston
Cemetery:Calvary Cemetery ~ Creston, Iowa
Notes:

Visitation will be open from 2:00 - 7:00 Thursday at Powers Funeral Home in Creston with a rosary service to begin at 7:00 Thursday.

http://www.powersfh.com/