|Service:
|Memorial Visitation
|Name:
|Richard Dean Ebrecht
|Pronunciation:
|E-Brick
|Age:
|67
|From:
|Maryville, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, March 5, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|6:00 PM
|Visitation End:
|8:00 PM
|Memorials:
|Can be directed to the funeral home to help with final expenses
|Funeral Home:
|Bram-Danfelt Funeral Home, Maryville MO
|Cemetery:
|At a later date.
|Notes:
|Richard passed away in St. Joseph, MO, on February 28, 2020, after a short illness. www.bramfuneralhome.com
Richard D. Ebrecht, 67, Maryville, MO
Bram Funeral Home
