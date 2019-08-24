Service: Memorial
Name: Richard Dean Herzberg
Pronunciation: 
Age: 84
From: Omaha, Nebraska
Previous: Council Bluffs and Clarinda, Iowa
Day and Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019
Time: 2:00 p.m.
Location: Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church 15005 Q Street Omaha, Ne
Visitation Location:Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Omaha, Nebraska
Visitation Day and Date: Sunday, September 1, 2019
Visitation Start: following the service
Visitation End: 
Memorials: Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church or Mosaic
Funeral Home:Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 108th Street Chapel, 2727 North 108th Street, Omaha, Nebraska
Cemetery: 
Notes: