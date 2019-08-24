|Service:
|Memorial
|Name:
|Richard Dean Herzberg
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Omaha, Nebraska
|Previous:
|Council Bluffs and Clarinda, Iowa
|Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 1, 2019
|Time:
|2:00 p.m.
|Location:
|Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church 15005 Q Street Omaha, Ne
|Visitation Location:
|Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church, Omaha, Nebraska
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, September 1, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|following the service
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Divine Shepherd Lutheran Church or Mosaic
|Funeral Home:
|Roeder Mortuary, Inc. 108th Street Chapel, 2727 North 108th Street, Omaha, Nebraska
|Cemetery:
|Notes: