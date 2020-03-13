Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies during the morning giving way to a few showers late. High 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.