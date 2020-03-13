|Service:
|Mass of Christian Burial
|Name:
|Richard "Dick" P. Fischer
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|89
|From:
|Neola, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Monday, March 16, 2020
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola
|Visitation Location:
|St. Patrick Catholic Church, Neola
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Sunday, March 15, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|4:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m. with a Scripture Service at 5:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Croix Hospice or Quail Run Golf Course or Neola Fire & Rescue
|Funeral Home:
|Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel
|Cemetery:
|St. Patrick Cemetery, Neola with Neola American Legion Military Honors
|Notes:
|Luncheon @ Church Social Hall following the Committal
Richard "Dick" P. Fischer, 89 of Neola, Iowa
Cutler-O'Neill Meyer-Woodring
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.