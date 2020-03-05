|Service:
|Celebration of Life
|Name:
|Richard "Dick" Weis
|Pronunciation:
|Why - ss
|Age:
|93
|From:
|Afton, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, March 11, 2020
|Time:
|11:00 a.m.
|Location:
|St. Edwards Catholic Church, Afton, Iowa
|Visitation Location:
|Powers Funeral Home ~ Afton, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Tuesday, March 10, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|St. Edwards Catholic Cemetery Perpetual Fund
|Funeral Home:
|Powers Funeral Home - Afton, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|St. Edwards Catholic Cemetery, Afton, Iowa
|Notes:
A time of sharing will be at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Powers Funeral Home in Afton.
Richard "Dick" Weis, 93, of Afton, Iowa
Powers Funeral Home
