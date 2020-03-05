Richard "Dick" Weis
Service:Celebration of Life
Name:Richard "Dick" Weis
Pronunciation:Why - ss 
Age:93
From:Afton, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Wednesday, March 11, 2020
Time:11:00 a.m.
Location:St. Edwards Catholic Church, Afton, Iowa
Visitation Location:Powers Funeral Home ~ Afton, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:St. Edwards Catholic Cemetery Perpetual Fund
Funeral Home:Powers Funeral Home - Afton, Iowa
Cemetery:St. Edwards Catholic Cemetery, Afton, Iowa
Notes:

A time of sharing will be at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday at Powers Funeral Home in Afton.

http://www.powersfh.com/