Celebration of Life at a later date
Richard Primrose
60
Glenwood, IA
Malvern, IA
Memorial fund has been established
Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Malvern Cemetery
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted due to COVID-19. Richard passed away April 9, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com
Richard Primrose, 60, Glenwood, IA
