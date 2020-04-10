Richard Primrose
Service:Celebration of Life at a later date
Name:Richard Primrose
Age:60
From:Glenwood, IA
Previous:Malvern, IA
Memorials:Memorial fund has been established
Funeral Home:Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood
Cemetery:Malvern Cemetery
Celebration of Life will be held at a later date once restrictions have been lifted due to COVID-19. Richard passed away April 9, 2020. Condolences may be shared on his tribute page at www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com