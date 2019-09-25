|Service:
|Farewell Services
|Name:
|Riley "Dale" Holstine
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|20
|From:
|Mound City, MO
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Friday, Sept. 27, 2019
|Time:
|10:00 a.m.
|Location:
|River of Hope Fellowship, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Location:
|River of Hope Fellowship, Mound City, MO
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|5:00 p.m.
|Visitation End:
|7:00 p.m.
|Memorials:
|In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Mound City United Methodist Church or to the family to be dedicated to the Mound City R-II Weight Room.
|Funeral Home:
|Pettijohn & Crawford Funeral Home, Mound City, MO
|Cemetery:
|Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, MO
|Notes: