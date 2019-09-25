Service:Farewell Services 
Name:Riley "Dale" Holstine 
Pronunciation: 
Age:20 
From:Mound City, MO 
Previous: 
Day and Date:Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 
Time:10:00 a.m. 
Location:River of Hope Fellowship, Mound City, MO 
Visitation Location:River of Hope Fellowship, Mound City, MO 
Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019 
Visitation Start:5:00 p.m. 
Visitation End:7:00 p.m.
Memorials:In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to the Mound City United Methodist Church or to the family to be dedicated to the Mound City R-II Weight Room. 
Funeral Home:Pettijohn & Crawford Funeral Home, Mound City, MO 
Cemetery:Mount Hope Cemetery, Mound City, MO 
Notes: 