Robert E. "Bob" Petersen, 83, of Essex, Iowa

|Service:
|Celebration of Life Visitation
|Name:
|Robert E. "Bob" Petersen
|Pronunciation:
|
|Age:
|83
|From:
|Rural Essex, Iowa
|Previous:
|Nebraska City, Nebraska
|Day and Date:
|
|Time:
|
|Location:
|
|Visitation Location:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Monday, November 25, 2019
|Visitation Start:
|7:00 pm
|Visitation End:
|9:00 pm
|Memorials in Bob's name:
|Directed to the Wounded Warrior Project
|Funeral Home:
|Nishna Valley Funeral & Cremation Service - Shenandoah
|Burial:
|Wyuka Cemetery - Nebraska City, NE
|Notes:
|Bob passed away on Saturday night, 11/16/19 at Good Samaritan Society - Villisca. To share remembrances and condolences with the family, visit: www.swimemorial.com