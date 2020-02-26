Pete Ross
Service:Funeral
Name:Robert E. "Pete" Ross
Pronunciation: 
Age:88
From:Elliott, Iowa
Previous: 
Day and Date:Saturday, February 29, 2020
Time:10 AM
Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Visitation Location:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel
Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 29, 2020
Visitation Start:9 AM
Visitation End:10 AM
Memorials: 
Funeral Home:Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa
Cemetery:Evergreen Cemetery-Red Oak, Iowa with military honors
Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com