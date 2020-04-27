|Service:
|Private Family Graveside
|Name:
|Robert Lockhart
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|84
|From:
|Lenox, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Time:
|Location:
|Visitation Location:
|Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Wednesday, April 29, 2020
|Visitation Start:
|12:00 Noon
|Visitation End:
|6:00 PM Due to Covid-19 the family will not be present during visitation. We ask that you make your visit brief and help us keep the building occupancy to 10.
|Memorials:
|May be given in Bob's name
|Funeral Home:
|Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
|Cemetery:
|North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa.
|Notes:
Bob passed away early Monday morning at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr.
Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com
https://www.facebook.com/pages/Ritchie-Funeral-Home/169782679712324
Robert Lockhart, 84, of Lenox, Iowa
Ritchie Funeral Home
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.