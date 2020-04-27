Robert Lockhart
Service:Private Family Graveside
Name:Robert Lockhart
Age:84
From:Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home in Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Wednesday ~ April 29, 2020
Visitation Start:12:00 Noon
Visitation End:6:00 PM Due to Covid-19 the family will not be present during visitation.  We ask that you make your visit brief and help us keep the building occupancy to 10.
Memorials:May be given in Bob's name.
Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa
Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa.
Bob passed away early Monday morning at the Clearview Home in Mount Ayr.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com

