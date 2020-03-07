Robert Kilpatrick, III
Service:Graveside for Ashes
Name:Robert Louis "Louie" Kilpatrick,III
Age:69
From:Weatherford, TX
Previous:Tabor, IA
Day and Date:Friday, March 13, 2020
Time:4:00 PM
Location:Randolph, IA Cemetery
Visitation Location:No viewing or visitation
Memorials:Fund Established
Funeral Home:Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
