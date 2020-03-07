|Service:
|Graveside for Ashes
|Name:
|Robert Louis "Louie" Kilpatrick,III
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|69
|From:
|Weatherford, TX
|Previous:
|Tabor, IA
|Day and Date:
|Friday - March 13, 2020
|Time:
|4:00 PM
|Location:
|Randolph, IA Cemetery
|Visitation Location:
|No viewing or visitation
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Fund Established
|Funeral Home:
|Crawford-Marshall Funeral Chapel - Tabor, IA
|Cemetery:
|Randolph, IA Cemetery
|Notes:
|Full obituaries may be viewed, online condolences sent and sign up for service notifications at our web site: www.marshallfuneral.com
