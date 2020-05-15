|Service:
Funeral Service
|Name:
|Robert Mullen
|Pronunciation:
|Age:
|74
|From:
|Atlantic, Iowa
|Previous:
|Day and Date:
|Wednesday, May 20
|Time:
|10:30 a.m.
|Location:
|Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic
|Visitation Location:
|Visitation Day and Date:
|Visitation Start:
|Visitation End:
|Memorials:
|Funeral Home:
|Roland Funeral Home
|Cemetery:
|Burial will be in the Victoria Township Cemetery, south of Massena.
|Notes:
|Robert Mullen, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
Open visitation will be from 8:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, May 19th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. No visitation with the family present is planned.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 20th at Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. There are no restrictions on the number of people that can attend the service but social distancing guidelines are to be followed.
Roland Funeral Home is caring for Robert's family and his arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.rolandfuneralservice.com.
Robert Mullen, 74, of Atlantic, Iowa
Roland Funeral Home
