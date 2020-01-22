Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Snow this morning will taper off to light snow this afternoon. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low around 30F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.